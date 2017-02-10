Family planning is wrong…Samoa needs more children says Tuilaepa

Samoa’s Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi says family planning is wrong.

He believes Samoa needs a bigger population.

So he is encouraging people to have more children to increase the population and among other things to provide “fast and strong boys for Manu Samoa.”

He said he wonders who the idiot who came up with the idea of family planning.

“You know doctors; most of them have more children than most of us. There is that saying that goes like, ‘Do as I say and not as I do’.”

Tuilaepa says couples are prioritising their work rather than making babies to increase the population. He believes this should change.

“For example, if you married in your early twenties, then you should have at least ten children.”

He said having many children has lots of benefits… “when you are old and crippled, at least you will have a lot of children to give you your cigarette and massage you.”

Earlier this month, Tuilaepa also commented on this issue blaming the roles reversal in married couples.

He said because women now have better paid career jobs than men, the population of Samoa is growing slowly.

“The fact of the matter is that, most of the Universities graduates we have now are women. Therefore, they have better jobs and high salaries than men.”

“This has resulted in women going to work while men stay at home and take care of the children.”

The prime minister’s comments have drawn some sharp responses.

