Iraqi archbishop caught by US ban on visitors

Friday, February 10th, 2017

An Iraqi archbishop has been caught by President Trump’s temporary ban on citizens from several Muslim countries from  traveling to the US.

Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Bashar Warda of Erbil, Iraq, was due to visit the US at the invitation of  New Jersey politician, Chris Smith.

He intended visiting Washington DC and New York.

He was also planning to visit Mgr John Kozar, who is the president of  the Catholic Near East Welfare Association.

Kozar said they had planned to discuss the persecution of Iraqi Christians.

He would like to visit Warda instead, but is not certain if he will be eligible to enter Iraq.

“I’m planning a visit to Iraq in March to continue to demonstrate the solidarity we have and to show them we haven’t abandoned them and assure them that they are not forgotten.

“But I don’t know — will I be permitted to enter that country? As we have stopped the flow from these listed nations, some of them are doing the same in kind.”

