Deacon Karatea-Goddard takes on new role with Bishops’ Conference

The New Zealand bishops have appointed Deacon Danny Karatea-Goddard to a new role with Secretariat for Te Huinga o ngā Pīhopa Katorika o Aotearoa / The New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference (NZCBC)

He will be supporting the secretariat and the bishops in their commitment to Katorika Māori.

The role will be a part time one. He will also have direct pastoral responsibilities in the Archdiocese Wellington as Tūranga Māori.

Karatea-Goddard has worked in the Palmerston North Diocese for some years as Vicar for Māori. He was ordained a deacon in June 2014.

He made a strong contribution to the Māori Translation team for the National Liturgy Office for the further development of liturgical texts in te reo.

With his wife Maru he served on Te Rūnanga o te Hahi Katorika ki Aotearoa.

Karatea-Goddard is qualified teacher.

Before working for the Church, he worked in the field of education at all levels, and in Māori development.

His experiences have centred around being a facilitator, consultant, teacher and writer.

Karatea-Goddard’s iwi affiliations are Maniapoto, Kinohaku, Matakore, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whatua, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri and Ngāti Hine.

“Many would not know that my wife Maru and I were born in Wellington and I grew up and was educated there,”Karatea-Goddard said.

“We are both first recipients of Whakatupuranga Ruamano – Generation 2000, a tribal plan initiated in the 1970s by the Confederation of Ngāti Raukawa-te-au-ki-te-Tonga, Ngāti Toarangatira and Te Āti Awa.”

“Both my late parents were community advocates for social justice and peace, unionism, lifelong education and kaumātua of Pipitea marae.”

“My mother’s family still reside in Wellington City and my father’s whānau in Tainui-Maniapoto and North Auckland.”

There will be a pōwhiri for Katatea-Goddard to welcome him to the Welington Archdiocese.

It will take place Monday 27 February, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Hill St, Wellington.

People will gather outside the cathedral at 12.30pm before the pōwhiri commences at 1pm.

