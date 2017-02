A Muslim imam and missionary Mustenser Qamar has extended an invitation to his Lower Hutt community: come over for a cuppa and a chat.

The idea behind it is for people to get to know a Muslim.

"I was encouraged to do it by what is going on in the world – the proposed Muslim ban [in the United States]. I thought it was really important that I reach out to my neighbours," he said.

