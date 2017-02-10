  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. World

SNAP founder and director resigns amid claims of collusion

snap

Friday, February 10th, 2017

SNAP  founder and director Barbara Blaine has resigned amid claims of collusion and a lawsuit by a former employee.

Blaine has not given any reason for her resignation from SNAP – the Survivors’ Network of those Abused by Priests. She founded  SNAP three decades ago.

In January, Blaine, David Clohessy, the executive director of SNAP, and Barbara Dorris, SNAP’s outreach director were named in a lawsuit by a former employee.

They deny the charges.

The employee, Gretchen Hammond, claims she was sacked after she learned SNAP’s principal officers were colluding with attorneys representing sex abuse survivors.

She says in charges made in papers filed with the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, that SNAP accepts financial kickbacks for referring abuse victims to attorneys.

The Court files say Hammond was fired after discovering “SNAP does not focus on protecting or helping survivors  –  it exploits them.

“SNAP routinely accepts financial kickbacks from attorneys in the form of ‘donations.’ In exchange for the kickbacks, SNAP refers survivors as potential clients to attorneys, who then file lawsuits on behalf of the survivors against the Catholic Church.

“These cases often settle, to the financial benefit of the attorneys and, at times, to the financial benefit of SNAP, which has received direct payments from survivors’ settlements.”

Blaine denies the charges.

“The allegations are not true,” she said in a statement sent to Catholic News Service as well as other news organizations.

“This will be proven in court.

“SNAP leaders are now, and always have been, devoted to following the SNAP mission, which is ‘To help victims heal and to prevent further sexual abuse’.”

Source

 

 

Related stories

 Scottish bishop apologises for child abuse The Bishop of Aberdeen, Hugh Gilbert, on Sunday issued an apology for the abuse allegedly suffered by young boys at a Scottish boarding school over 30...
Italian bishops claim right not to report abuse cl... An Italian cardinal has defended national guidelines exempting Italian bishops from having to report claims of abuse by clergy to police. Cardinal ...
Vatican’s representative seeks immunity over sex a... The Vatican's representative in Australia is claiming diplomatic immunity in response to repeated requests for documents that might assist the NSW inq...
Pope wants ‘decisive action’ on clerical sex abuse... In his first public statement on the subject, Pope Francis has called for the Church to continue “decisive action” against clerical sex abuse. The ...

News category: World.

Tags: ,