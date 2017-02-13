  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Donation of equipment worth 80,000 tala from former students

donation

Monday, February 13th, 2017

The learning experience for students of St. Mary’s College at Vaimoso in Samoa has received a tremendous boost thanks to former students

The Saint Mary’s Old Girls Association (S.M.O.G.A) has donated equipment worth of up to $80,000 tala to the school.

It was one way of recognising the College that nurtured their academic lives.

The donation included 200 armless chairs, 15 folded tables, hall rail and ceramic tiles.

All of this was made possible through fundraising that S.M.O.G.A did throughout the years , especially, during St. Mary’s 60th Jubilee last year.

The official handover was conducted at the St. Mary’s College hall in the presence of over 200 students.

President of S.M.O.G.A , Arieta Teo Viliamu, acknowledged the project would not have been possible without the support of S.M.O.G.A members not only in Samoa but worldwide.

The project was spearheaded by the Project Committee:  Makerita Sooalo and Sr Pafuti Crichton.

