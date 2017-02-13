Healthcare is not a business as lives are at stake says Pope

Healthcare is not a business as lives are at stake, Pope Francis says.

He said in his view any public policy or private initiative regarding health care that does not make the dignity of the human person its central concern “engenders attitudes that can even lead to exploitation of the misfortune of others. And this is very serious.”

“If there is a sector in which the ‘throwaway culture’ demonstrates its most painful consequences, it is the health-care sector.” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.