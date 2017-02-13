Married gay priest says he’s still ordained and Church is wrong

Married gay priest Fr Bernard Lynch says he’s still ordained and Church is wrong in its attitudes to gay people.

In an interview on Irish-channel Clare FM’s Morning Focus, Fr Lynch said the message of God is to love and to love one another.

He said the Catholic Church “does terrible damage and it is part of the destruction of gay people’s lives and how that can be Godly?

“How can that be Christ’s message? Who would choose to be gay? It is God given and our choice is to embrace it.” Read more

