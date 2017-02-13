  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Year 13 Leaders blessed at Auckland Diocese Youth Mass

leaders

Monday, February 13th, 2017

The first Diocesan Youth Mass for 2017 in the Auckland Diocese was led by year 13 students from 9 Catholic schools; 8 from Auckland one one from Hamilton.

It was held in St. Patrick’s Cathedral last Sunday evening, 12 February.

Bishop Charles Drennan from Palmerston North, who was in Auckland for a meeting, joined five Marist priests in concelebrating the Mass.

At the end of the Mass Fr Kevin Murphy invited all present to extend their arm and to join him in blessing the students as they begin their leadership roles in their schools.

The school represented were: Pompallier College Whangarei, Liston College, Marist College, St Dominic’s College, St Paul’s College, St Peter’s College, Sancta Maria College, Rosmini College, and Sacred Heart College in Hamilton.

Just before the term began some of the leaders from each of theses schools took part in the Salt and Light Retreat.

The retreat was lead by the Logos Youth development project and was designed to help prepare them for their leadership roles this year.

The Retreat was also an opportunity for the leaders from the different schools to get to know each other.

Source

  • Supplied

