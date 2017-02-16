  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Cardinal Burke sent to Guam to investigate sex abuse claims

Thursday, February 16th, 2017

The Vatican has sent conservative Cardinal Raymond Burke to the Pacific island of Guam to investigate an important case alleging sexual abuse.

Burke, a Rome-based American, is due to interview a former altar boy in Guam on Thursday who says he was sexually abused by Apuron, the Pacific Daily News reported. Continue reading

