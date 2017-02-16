Clerical abuse is “an absolute monstrosity” says Pope

The internationally renowned psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl experienced first hand the utter depravity of Auschwitz and Dachau. He knew the immense physical torment, psychological torture and spiritual desolation of those most inhuman of places. They were not called death camps for figurative effect. Suicide was not unknown among those sent there to suffer Read more
Tomorrow Bill English has his first pyjama party with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull in Queenstown. This style of diplomacy has been going on for a number of years. Whether it's morning-after kayaking on Sydney harbour or taking in our own Southern Alps, the annual Prime Ministerial sleepover says a lot about the relationship between New Zealand
One way to understand the saints—the radiant, aberrant beings next to whom the rest of us look so shifty and shoddy—is to imagine them as cutting-edge physicists. Their research, if you like, has led them unblinkingly to conclude that reality is not at all what, or where, or who we think it is. They have
Although never fond of church going and heedless of doctrinal orthodoxy, Tennyson was profoundly religious, stating: "Two things I have always been firmly convinced of—God—and that death will not end my existence." Early and late, Tennyson's theme was mortal beauty. In The Princess (1847), when he was scarcely forty, he set it to an enchanting