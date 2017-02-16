  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Clerical abuse is “an absolute monstrosity” says Pope

Thursday, February 16th, 2017

Clerical abuse is “an absolute monstrosity” says Pope Francis.

His words have been published as a preface to a new book by Daniel Pittet, a Swiss victim who was sexually abused for four years by a priest when he was a child.

In the preface, Francis also asks for forgiveness on behalf of the Catholic church. Read more

