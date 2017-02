THE news may come as a shock to many. Within a day and a half, every 36 hours a person in Fiji attempts suicide.

The Fiji Times reported the Minister for Lands and Tourism, Faiyaz Koya, as saying: “Fiji’s suicide rate has topped the Pacific and was four times more than the road death toll.”

Mr Koya went on to say that of the 5687 calls for assistance received by Lifeline Fiji through their crisis line, 80 per cent of which were male callers. Continue reading

News category: News Shorts, Pacific.