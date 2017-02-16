Topics for Wellington Archdiocesan Synod

Cardinal John Dew says the topics for the Wellington Archdiocesan Synod in September “are primarily drawn from the directions Pope Francis has been putting before us.”

The topics will be the subject of the diocese-wide consultation process which begins on 7 May.

They are:

The peripheries of society

Our own peripheries

Refugees and migrants

Care for creation

Ecumenism

Accompanying the young

Marriage and family

In addition there are two topics which reflect the particular needs in the Archdiocese: leadership and bicultural and ethnic diversity.

The original date was 22-24 September but that date has now been changed to 15-17 September, because the the General Election is to be held on 23 September.

It would have been impractical to have the Synod on the weekend of the election.

Source

Synod 17 update No 1. 13 February

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.