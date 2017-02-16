  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Topics for Wellington Archdiocesan Synod

Thursday, February 16th, 2017

Cardinal John Dew says the topics for the Wellington Archdiocesan Synod in September “are primarily drawn from the directions Pope Francis has been putting before us.”

The topics will be the subject of the diocese-wide consultation process which begins on 7 May.

They are:

  • The peripheries of society
  • Our own peripheries
  • Refugees and migrants
  • Care for creation
  • Ecumenism
  • Accompanying the young
  • Marriage and family

In addition there are two topics which reflect the particular needs in the Archdiocese: leadership and bicultural and ethnic diversity.

The original date was 22-24 September but that date has now been changed to 15-17 September, because the  the General Election is to be held on 23 September.

It would have been impractical to have the Synod on the weekend of the election.

Source
Synod 17 update No 1. 13 February

