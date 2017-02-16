UK government abandoning duty to protect child refugees

The UK Government is “abandoning its statutory and moral duty to take effective action for the protection of vulnerable, unaccompanied child refugees,” said Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster

Nichols, who is the president of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has asked the British government to review its decision to limit the number of unaccompanied child refugees it accepts from Europe.

To neglect these unaccompanied children is to leave them extremely vulnerable to human trafficking with all its terrible consequences,” Nichols added. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.