  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. News Shorts

UK government abandoning duty to protect child refugees

Thursday, February 16th, 2017

The UK Government is “abandoning its statutory and moral duty to take effective action for the protection of vulnerable, unaccompanied child refugees,” said Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster

Nichols, who is the president of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has asked the British government to review its decision to limit the number of unaccompanied child refugees it accepts from Europe.

To neglect these unaccompanied children is to leave them extremely vulnerable to human trafficking with all its terrible consequences,” Nichols added. Read more

 

Related stories

 UK Catholics welcome Syrian refugees UK Catholics have joined a government project to resettle an estimated 20,000 refugees from the Syrian war. Although there is some obvious concern ...
UK to create IVF babies with three people’s DNA The United Kingdom looks set to become the first country in the world to allow the creation of IVF babies using DNA from three people. The governme...
UK nuclear weapons labelled “Shameful” Addressing a rally outside the Faslane naval base on Gare Loch, Scotland's Cardinal Keith O'Brien labelled the UK Government's nuclear weapons "shamef...
Lay people to preside at funerals in England Liverpool is the first diocese in England and Wales to commission lay people to preside at Catholic funerals. The commissioning of 22 lay people is...

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,