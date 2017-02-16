Vatican’s updated charter for healthcare workers published

Related stories

Ambitious Vatican restoration projects moves ahead Restoration is slowly but steadily proceeding on a Vatican project so ambitious it has been likened to the decades-long cleaning up of the frescoes in...

Honeymoon: Zuckerbergs marvel at the Sistine Chape... Mark Zuckerberg and new wife Priscilla Chan were spotted brushing up on some Italian architecture as they toured the Sistine Chapel during their honey...

Nuns leave Vatican and return home to consider nex... Accused of promoting radical feminism and promoting social issues incompatible with the Church, United States Leadership Committee of Women Religious ...