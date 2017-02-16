Vatican’s updated charter for healthcare workers published

Latest News
- Filipinos changing face of the Catholic Church in the South
- Pressure mounts on Cardinal Pell to return and face criminal charges
- Communion can be given to some in irregular unions
- Sister Lucia of Fatima’s case for beatification
- Vatican spotlights Medjugorje pilgrims’ needs
- Human organ trafficking causes row
- NZ’s first Marriage day a success
- Church of Scientology opens new headquarters in Auckland
- Some church groups hindering village life in Fiji
- Accusations of sexual abuse made against retired Mariana’s Bishop.
- UK government abandoning duty to protect child refugees
- Male suicide a silent epidemic in Fiji
- Clerical abuse is “an absolute monstrosity” says Pope
- Topics for Wellington Archdiocesan Synod
The Vatican’s updated charter for healthcare workers has been published.
It provides a clear set of guidelines to modern ethical concerns such as euthanasia and the creation of human-animal chimeras. Read more
