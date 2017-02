Catholics and Jews are America’s “most liked” religious groups, according to the latest Pew Research Center survey.

Determined on a “feeling thermometer” ranging from 0 (freezing) to 100 (very hot), Jews and Catholics achieved a mean rating of 67 and 66 respectively.

Mainline Protestants are just behind at 65.

The lowest ratings are for atheists at 50% and Muslims at 48%. Read more

