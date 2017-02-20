  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Thousands of Filipino Catholics protest drug killings

Monday, February 20th, 2017

Thousands of Filipino Catholics have marched to protest against President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly crackdown against illegal drugs.

The protest tagged ‘Walk for Life’ was endorsed by Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines.

Police estimate over 50,000 took part in the march.

The drug crackdown has left thousands of drug suspects dead.

According to a Police report, over 7,600 people have died since the anti-drug war began: about 2,500 of them were killed in shootouts during sting operations.

Pro-Duterte legislators hope to reimpose capital punishment as early as next month.

Catholic bishops have expressed concern over the drug killings.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas said no civilized country should allow such illegal actions to continue unabated.

“Execution is murder,” he said. “We cannot teach that killing is wrong by killing those who kill.”

“They ought to be judged by the court of law and never by the extrajudicial means.”

