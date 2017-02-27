  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Aleppo conditions still “dire”

Monday, February 27th, 2017

Aleppo and the conditions people have to live in are still “dire” says a Syrian priest.

Father Ziad Hilal said “Previously, the dollar used to be worth 50 Syrian pounds, today it is equivalent to more than 520 Syrian pounds. Ten times more! The people of Aleppo lack money to live on, few people have a job.”

“They need food, fuel, they have to pay tuition for the children, university students, for milk for the children. They have to pay for electricity generators for each family.” Read more

Related stories

 Archbishop Nichols attacks ‘shameful’ response to ... The Archbishop of Westminster has attacked politicians' "shameful" response to conflict in Syria as thousands of Christians around the country gathere...
Excitement building for papal visit to Lebanon Despite the conflict raging across the border in Syria, which has also raised tensions within Lebanon, excitement is building as Beirut prepares to we...
Syria crisis: Pope tells Vladimir Putin world lead... Pope Francis has written to Vladimir Putin criticising world leaders for standing by while a "senseless massacre" unfolded in Syria. In a letter se...
Vatican calls for ‘urgent’ help for pe... The Vatican this week called for an "urgent" delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Syria. "Recent developments coming from Syria see...

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,