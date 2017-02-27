Aleppo conditions still “dire”

Aleppo and the conditions people have to live in are still “dire” says a Syrian priest.

Father Ziad Hilal said “Previously, the dollar used to be worth 50 Syrian pounds, today it is equivalent to more than 520 Syrian pounds. Ten times more! The people of Aleppo lack money to live on, few people have a job.”

"They need food, fuel, they have to pay tuition for the children, university students, for milk for the children. They have to pay for electricity generators for each family."

