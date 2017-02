The Maori advisor to the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference says Maori have a vital role to play in the church’s future, particularly in reaching out to young people and migrants.

Catholics are the largest denomination in New Zealand with nearly half a million members, almost 70,000 of whom are Maori.

Deacon Danny Karatea-Goddard says new migrants have kept the numbers up, and through the church they are getting exposure to things Maori.

