Dutch prime ministerial candidate calls Muslims “scum”

Dutch prime ministerial candidate Geert Wilders has added to what his opponents call “a long string of insults”, calling Muslims “scum”.

Ebubekir Ozture, director of the Muslim umbrella group Contact Organ Muslims and Government, called Wilders comments “reprehensible.”

“Moroccans and Muslims are accustomed to such outbursts from Wilders, whose Party for Freedom is riding high in opinion polls less than a month from the election,” he said.

Wilders received what he calls a “political” conviction last year for inciting discrimination and insulting a group for anti-Moroccan. He had made the comments around the time of local elections in 2014.

He now says Moroccan youths are making the Netherlands unsafe.

He then qualified the comments, saying they didn’t apply to all Moroccans.

“Dutch values are based on Christianity, on Judaism, on humanism.

He said he sees Islam as an ideology that poses an existential threat to core European values.

In his view, the Dutch have tolerated high levels of immigration without demanding cultural assimilation for too long.

“It is not the first time and probably won’t be the last time,” that Wilders has used such language, Ozture said.

“He has said worse things about Moroccans and Muslims. As crazy as it sounds, people are a bit used to it from him.”

