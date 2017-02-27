  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Easter Sunday trading gets green light

Monday, February 27th, 2017

Easter Sunday trading in Rotorua has been given the green light allowing businesses to legally trade in the district from Easter this year.

The Rotorua Lakes Council passed its Easter Sunday Shop Trading Policy by a majority vote this morning and has become the first region in New Zealand to take advantage of changes to the law to allow Easter Sunday trading.

Councillor Tania Tapsell was the only person to vote against the policy saying she was concerned for retail workers and the fact they could be taken advantage of by their employers. Continue reading

Related stories

 Only 41 shops nationwide break Easter shop trading... This year the New Zealand Department of Labour inspected 64 shops nationwide over Good Friday and Easter Sunday, 41 of which were open and now face po...
NZ Parliament rejects Easter trading for the 11th ... The New Zealand Parliament has rejected legislation to allow Easter trading for the 11th time. 10 bills have been put up by National members and on...
Proposed Easter trading laws criticised Proposed law changes to allow councils to determine whether shops can trade on Easter Sunday are unnecessarily complicated, Local Government New Zeala...
Mayor seeks backing for Easter trading changes Marlborough Mayor Alistair Sowman wrote to the three Kaikoura electorate candidates most likely to become MPs to ask for their backing for changes to ...

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: