Easter Sunday trading gets green light

Easter Sunday trading in Rotorua has been given the green light allowing businesses to legally trade in the district from Easter this year.

The Rotorua Lakes Council passed its Easter Sunday Shop Trading Policy by a majority vote this morning and has become the first region in New Zealand to take advantage of changes to the law to allow Easter Sunday trading.

Councillor Tania Tapsell was the only person to vote against the policy saying she was concerned for retail workers and the fact they could be taken advantage of by their employers. Continue reading

