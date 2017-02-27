Guess how many St Catherines there are

Latest News
- Bishop is not a CEO. Parishes are not just local branches of the diocese
- Feminists debate – is the church anti-woman?
- Parish priests are called upon to support marriages
- Australia’s archbishops split over confessional secrecy
- Dutch prime ministerial candidate calls Muslims “scum”
- Pope’s homily swipes at hypocritical Catholics
- Pahiatua couple’s life-long service to Marriage Encounter
- New school hall rises in place of burned down church
- Bishop opposes re- establishment of Russian empire in Kiribati
- No funding for religion – says Bainimarama
- Former Vatican bankers convicted of minor offenses
- Day of Prayer and Penance for victims of violence and abuse
- Condoms distributed by Catholic aid group
- Easter Sunday trading gets green light
How many St Catherines do you think there are? Guess: 2, 9, 12, 16, 22?
While while they all share the same name and love for God, each of the each of the Catherine’s (or Katharine’s) path to holiness is unique. Check out their stories
News category: Odd Spot.