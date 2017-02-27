  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Pope’s homily swipes at hypocritical Catholics

Monday, February 27th, 2017

The Pope’s homily at a morning Mass last week took  a closer look Catholics who live a “hypocritical double life.”

They should not put off conversion, he said.

He suggested for hypocrites include people who go to Mass and belong to associated church organisations and then fail to pay their employees properly, or launder money.

Don’t scandalize “the little ones” with a double life, because scandal destroys, he said.

Then he went on to define “scandal”.

“Scandal is saying one thing and doing another; it is a double life, a double life. A totally double life: ‘I am very Catholic, I always go to Mass, I belong to this association and that one; but my life is not Christian …” he said.

He went on to create a scenario where workers were being exploited while their employers hypocritically made themselves look saintly.

And so many Christians are like this … How many times have we heard [people in our hearing, in our neighbourhoods say] … ‘but to be a Catholic like that, it’s better to be an atheist.’”

Hypocrisy is the scandal, he said.

“In the papers there are so many scandals, and there is also the great publicity of the scandals. And with the scandals there is destruction.” 

