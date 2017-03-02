Boycott the new series of The Bachelor NZ

At least one commentator is suggesting a boycott of the third season of The Bachelor NZ set to be broadcast on Three in March.

“The ship has sailed. The horse has bolted,” says Shelly Bridgeman in her opinion piece in the New Zealand Herald.

“So now it’s up to the audience and the advertisers to show their disapproval.”

“Potential viewers can do this by simply not watching it.”

“Brands and retailers can do this by specifying that their television commercials do not appear during episodes of The Bachelor NZ.”

“As a feminist, I find few things more torturous than watching The Bachelor,” wrote Lizzie Marvelly, after watching an episode of The Bachelor NZ last year.

“Feminism is meant to give women choices, and one of those choices may well [bafflingly] be to take part in a reality television show that makes women compete for the ultimate prize of a man.”

“The very premise makes my heart hurt: a group of women vying for the attention of a man for some sort of validation that can only be found on national TV,”

“It’s the kind of idea that would have Kate Sheppard spinning in her grave.”

Casting sessions were held to find the bachelorettes. As part of the selection process members of the public were invited to vote “yes” or “no” for a list of five prospective participants.

But there was no casting call for the Bachelor – instead the selection process in secrecy.

Last Friday Mediaworks announced that Zac Franich has been chosen as of The Bachelor NZ for 2017

The 28-year-old from the Hibiscus Coast works full time as the head coach at the Orewa Surf Life Saving Club.

Source

News category: New Zealand.