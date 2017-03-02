Curia blocking Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors

The Curia is blocking Pope Francis’s Commission for the Protection of Minors, says Marie Collins.

Collins is the only clerical sex abuse survivor serving as an active member on the Commission.

She said she is stepping down because the group’s work is being “hindered and blocked by members of the Curia.”

She cited lack of resources, inadequate structures around support staff, slowness of forward movement and cultural resistance.

She said the most significant problem is that some Vatican Curia members’ reluctance to implement the recommendations of the Commission. This is despite their approval by the pope.

Although Collins has refused to give names or detail situations, other Commission members have spoken out recently.

They say it’s under-budgeted for the scope of the task. Once says it’s more suited to a diocese.

They also say it’s experiencing difficulties due to its infrequent meetings and cultural barriers. These occur both in the Church and across nations.

Then there was the announcement in 2015 that new Vatican tribunal would be set up within the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to handle cases of bishops accused of failing to act appropriately on abuse allegations.

In reality, the tribunal’s creation has been scrapped following legal objections from the Congregation.

