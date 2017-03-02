Ash Wednesday: Would you like a little glitter with your Ashes?

The Glitter Ash project, created by New York nonprofit Parity, encouraged clergy to mix glitter into the ashes this year, to represent the inclusion of LGBT people in Christian life.

Glitter in the ashes, Rev. Marian Edmonds-Allen wrote on a whiteboard, is “a symbol of the gritty, glittery, scandalous hope that exists within all of us.”

She propped the board up in front of the Braddock Road Metro station entrance, and offered sparkly ash to a stream of morning commuters. Continue reading

Related stories Start Lent the easy way with “coffee and ash... A church in Tiverton, Rhode Island, made it easy to receive the Ashes this year. The Holy Trinity Episcopal Church hosted Ashes to Go, a drive-by d...

News category: Odd Spot.