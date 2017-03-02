Latest News
- Pōwhiri for newly appointed Turanga Maori and his wife
- Water scarcity could lead to third world war says Pope Francis
- Mass starvation faces South Sudan – Bishops have asked for the world’s help
- Pontifical Academy of Sciences defends consultation with abortion advocates
- Curia blocking Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors
- Medjugorje apparitions manufactured
- Boycott the new series of The Bachelor NZ
- Caritas humanitarian worker returning to South Sudan for famine response
- Landowners satisfied with plan to re-open Bougainville copper mine
- 2 Sedition trials begin in Fiji
- Respecting and working with Muslim truth and goodness important
- Wellington misses out on Easter trading
- Manual for learning Latin published by Vatican
- Charities deregister over ‘jolly complicated’ rules
A manual for learning Latin has been published by the Vatican university.
The university says Latin is not a thing of the past. The manual will help people learn to the language of the Church Fathers, medieval theologians, and Vatican Legislation texts. Read more
