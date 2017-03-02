  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Manual for learning Latin published by Vatican

Thursday, March 2nd, 2017

A manual for learning Latin has been published by the Vatican university.

The university says Latin is not a thing of the past. The manual will help people learn to the language of the Church Fathers, medieval theologians, and Vatican Legislation texts. Read more

Related stories

 Back to the future: Vatican to open new Latin scho... Alarmed by the decline in the use of Latin within the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict is planning to set up a new Latin school. Latin is the languag...
Missal translation stoush looming for French-speak... The French-speaking Catholic world is heading for a tug-of-war over the translation of the Roman Missal. The Vatican is insisting on a precise tran...
Papal medals withdrawn because Jesus was misspelt More than 6000 papal medals minted to commemorate the papacy of Pope Francis have had to be withdrawn because the name Jesus was misspelt Lesus. Th...
Jesuit O’Collins asks bishops to dump Missal trans... A distinguished Jesuit theologian has asked the world’s English-speaking bishops to dump the “clunky and Latinised” 2011 translation of the Missal. ...

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,