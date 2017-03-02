  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Respecting and working with Muslim truth and goodness important

Thursday, March 2nd, 2017

Respecting and working with those who practice the Muslim faith is important,  Islam scholar Father Thomas Michel says.

Michel says Catholics need to do this in recognition of the truth and goodness Muslims possess as well as for the aspects of the faith Muslims and Christians share. Read more

Related stories

 France: Catholic churches converted into mosques Islamic mosques are being built more often in France than Roman Catholic churches, and there are now more practicing Muslims in the country than pract...
Sight of moon means start of Ramadan The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (Fianz) estimates more than two-thirds will be taking part in the fast, which is expected to sta...
Kiwi kids making happy splash in burkinis Disney-themed burkinis are making a splash in New Zealand, spurred by a woman's desire to help Muslim girls and women lead more active lives. Meris...
Syrian conflict more complex than media reports su... Media reports present the Syrian conflict as a battle waged by President Bashar al-Assad against his people struggling for human rights, but Christian...

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: