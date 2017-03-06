  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. World

Botanist and environmentalist says Pope supports population control

Monday, March 6th, 2017

Botanist and environmentalist Peter Raven says Pope Francis and his three most recent predecessors “have always argued that you should not have more children than you can bring up properly.”

Raven said the pontiffs all realised, as he does, that “We need at some point to have a limited number of people,”.

Raven was speaking in his role as a panelist at Vatican-run discussion on “how to save the natural world” as part of its Biological Extinction workshop last Thursday.

He stressed that he and his fellow panelists  do not endorse “any of the artificial birth control [methods] that the Church does not endorse,”.

“In the framework of social justice worldwide we need to find ways for natural resources to be distributed on the basis of compassion and love,” he continued. “We hope for support in our ongoing support for our endeavor to develop sustainability.”

The other panelists were the President of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences (PAS), Werner Arber; the University of Cambridge Professor Emeritus of Economics Partha Dasgupta; and PAS chancellor Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo.

Dasgupta is the co-author of a paper presented by pro-abortion population control advocate Dr. Paul Ehrlich.

At the event Ehrlich and Dasgupta, said the Catholic teaching of “responsible parenthood” in determining family size has “result[ed] in collective failure” in reducing the world’s population.

 

Source

Related stories

 Pope sets his sights on Vatican Bank To achieve the transparency and accountability he wants in the Vatican Bank, Pope Francis has set up a new commission to allow “a greater harmonisatio...
Pope tells Missionaries of Mercy to bring back los... Pope Francis has laid out his vision of re-evangelisation in the 21st century, stating that the “club of judgement” will not bring back the lost sheep...
Clergy seeking personal gain instead of helping ot... Clergy seeking personal gain rather than helping those in need do not follow the spirit of Jesus who took upon himself the sufferings of others, Pope ...
Pope Francis: Some parish secretaries seem to be l... Some parish secretaries like disciples of Satan are keeping parish doors closed, Pope Francis says. The Vatican released parts of a transcript of t...

News category: World.

Tags: ,