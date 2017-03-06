Botanist and environmentalist says Pope supports population control

Botanist and environmentalist Peter Raven says Pope Francis and his three most recent predecessors “have always argued that you should not have more children than you can bring up properly.”

Raven said the pontiffs all realised, as he does, that “We need at some point to have a limited number of people,”.

Raven was speaking in his role as a panelist at Vatican-run discussion on “how to save the natural world” as part of its Biological Extinction workshop last Thursday.

He stressed that he and his fellow panelists do not endorse “any of the artificial birth control [methods] that the Church does not endorse,”.

“In the framework of social justice worldwide we need to find ways for natural resources to be distributed on the basis of compassion and love,” he continued. “We hope for support in our ongoing support for our endeavor to develop sustainability.”

The other panelists were the President of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences (PAS), Werner Arber; the University of Cambridge Professor Emeritus of Economics Partha Dasgupta; and PAS chancellor Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo.

Dasgupta is the co-author of a paper presented by pro-abortion population control advocate Dr. Paul Ehrlich.

At the event Ehrlich and Dasgupta, said the Catholic teaching of “responsible parenthood” in determining family size has “result[ed] in collective failure” in reducing the world’s population.

