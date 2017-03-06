Catholic values oblige US Catholics to protest

Catholic values mean US Catholics are obliged to protest at President Trump’s deportation of immigrants, says Cardinal Donald Wuerl.

Wuerl is the Cardinal of the Washington archdiocese.

Although many churches are offering their buildings as sanctuaries to immigrants hoping to avoid deportation, Wuerl says he doesn’t think the churches can actually provide that security.

“When we use the word sanctuary, we have to be very careful that we’re not holding out false hope. We wouldn’t want to say, ‘Stay here, we’ll protect you,” he said.

In his view, the separation of the responsibilities of church and state make sanctuary in the traditional sense unlikely.

“With separation of church and state, the church really does not have the right to say, ‘You come in this building and the law doesn’t apply to you.’ But we do want to say we’ll be a voice for you,” he said.

Wuerl said providing food and legal representation for immigrants was among the Washington Archdiocese’s top priorities.

