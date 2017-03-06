Hexing President Trump is dangerous say exorcists

Hexing President Trump and all those who abet him, so as to drive Trump from office is not a good idea, warn exorcists.

Witches from around the US say they will be casting a mass spell every night of a waning crescent moon until he is no longer president.

They began their mass hex programme last month.

Rather than calling on God for protection, the spell calls on spirits, which include the “Demons of the infernal realms,”.

The spell is publicized on the Internet and includes a supply list such as an unflattering photo of Trump, a tarot card, a stub of an orange candle, and earth.

Father Vincent Lampert, who is the designated exorcist for the archdiocese of Indianapolis, said the witches are relying on evil that feeds on anger and revenge.

He pointed out that while spells only work on “the spiritually weak”, they can cause serious problems for those who meddle with them.

“Anyone who would dare say they want to challenge that God is in charge is using the power of evil as their own. They should realize that we can’t use the devil; the devil uses us. People can’t control it and the devil ends up using them for his own purposes,” he said.

