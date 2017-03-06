Teaching Christchurch prisoners to read, write and count

Seventy per cent of New Zealand’s prisoners are functionally illiterate. Most left school young with undiagnosed learning disabilities or care and protection issues that impacted their education.

Prison education programmes boosted the literacy and numeracy skills of 42 per cent of prisoners last year, according to Corrections’ annual report, and there are plans to increase the number of prisoners participating in learning programmes by about 300 to 1300 each year. Continue reading

