When funding cuts forced the closure of an anonymous, low-cost depression support group for women, Heidrun​ Lehmann decided she had to keep it going.

She said Wellington Women’s Health Collective group helped her through the “despair” of depression, and the service was “too good to stop”.

Since 2006, Lehmann and a handful of Wellington women have kept the service alive.

