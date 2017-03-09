Latest News
- Ultra conservative group in USA orchestrating proxy war with Pope
- Married men’s ordination open for consideration
- Ireland’s peace process shouldn’t be taken for granted
- Charity closure means children will suffer
- Voices of Faith on International Women’s Day
- Western Christians need to show solidarity
- Dominican Priory restoration fund gets $95K grant from Community Trust
- 4th Māoriland Film Festival: a stunning line up of movies and activities
- Stream of what is said to be healing water found in Vanuatu
- Samoa: Church should promote early childhood education
- Stunning photographs of hidden Knights Templar church released
- Anglicans host theology forum on the benefits and pitfalls of legalising euthanasia
- New figures from Vatican show deficit narrowing
- Wellington woman providing low-cost counselling service
Share
Stunning photographs of a hidden Knights Templar church have been released for the first time.
The Knights Templar was a Catholic military order.
The 700 year-old church is hidden in an underground cavern in Shropshire, England. Read more
Related stories
News category: News Shorts, World.