Stunning photographs of hidden Knights Templar church released

Thursday, March 9th, 2017

Stunning photographs of a hidden Knights Templar church have been released for the first time.

The Knights Templar was a Catholic military order.

The 700 year-old church is hidden in an underground cavern in Shropshire, England. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.