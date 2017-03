A former convent in Grey Lynn, now in use as a boarding house for the poor, is on the market.

The going price is over $5 million.

This week the owner was served with notices from Auckland Council advising he is in breach of numerous serious health and safety regulations.

Owner Rentyn Turner bought it in 1996, and rents out about 20 rooms to bums and beggars, addicts and the mentally ill. Continue reading

