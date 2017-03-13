  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. World

Italian priest withdrawn for hosting Syrian refugee family

Monday, March 13th, 2017

An Italian priest has been withdrawn from his Bulgarian parish for hosting Syrian refugee family.

The local community objected to his decision to host the family.

Father Paulo Cortezi, who is returning to Italy, said he is now a refugee himself.

“I am leaving Bulgaria with my head up, proud, innocent.

“I sought to protect the innocent, decent, educated, honest, kind, humble and scared Syrians. This is not politics … I did not succeed, we did not succeed.

“God forgive me,” he added.

A group of Bulgarians from a civil society pressure group called on head of state President Roumen Radev to support Cortezi.

They asked Radev to “condemn manifestations of Nazism and xenophobia and to use all the power given to him by the constitution to counter illegal actions by mayors and municipal councillors across the country”.

Although the Bulgarian Catholic Church supports Cortezi, the country’s far larger Orthodox community is not encouraging.

Source

 

 

Related stories

 Nobel prize nomination for Orthodox Church for sav... A Nobel prize nomination has been put forward for the Bulgarian Independent Orthodox Church. The Church protected the country's Jewish minority dur...
Archbishop of Canterbury takes in Syrian refugee f... A Syrian refugee family is being housed in an empty property in the grounds of Lambeth Palace, the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has confirm...
Empty convents should house refugees, says Pope Fr... Pope Francis said disused church buildings should be used to house refugees, who must be embraced rather than feared. The pontiff visited asylum se...
Pope rescues 12 Syrian refugees from Greek island Pope Francis has rescued 12 Syrian refugees from the Greek Island of Lesbos, which he visited to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Three r...

News category: World.

Tags: ,