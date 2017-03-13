Gerald Scanlan appointed director of Catholic Institute

  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Mr Gerald Scanlan has been appointed Director of New Zealand’s Catholic Institute. (TCI)

Scanlan will take over from Professor Anne Tuohy.

He will begin as on Wednesday 15 March.

Tuohy notified the Council of TCI last year of her desire to step away from the operational leadership role.

The appointment will allow her to focus solely on her academic leadership role of Academic Dean.

Scanlan’s most recent job was general manager of the Catholic Diocese of Dunedin.

Previously he has held advisory, management and executive roles in a range of public sector organisations, including the Office of the Auditor General, State Services Commission, Department of Internal Affairs and Ministry of Women’s Affairs.

He has also had a number positions in the private and non for profit sectors.

Scanlan worked with Tuohy on the organisational changes she introduced at TCI in 2013, and facilitated two staff gatherings, as well as a TCI Council strategy conversation.

After an initial period of familiarisation in the Wellington office, Scanlan will work alternate weeks in Wellington and Dunedin, where he lives with his wife, Geraldine.

The press release announcing Scanlan’s appointment expressed the Tertiary Institute Council’s gratitude to Tuohy for her leadership of TCI over the past six years.

“She has built a highly capable, credible and professional organisation, which is well-placed for whatever changes happen over the next year or so. I am delighted that the Council will retain her academic leadership under the new arrangement.”

