Carmel College remembers Tania Dalton

Tana Dalton attended and later taught as a relief teacher at Carmel College on Auckland’s North Shore.

Dalton, a former Silver Fern Netball player, died on Wednesday after suffering a ruptured internal carotid artery aneurysm.

She ran netball clinics in the school gym and was heavily involved in the school as a parent.

In 1989, as deputy head girl, she wrote in the college yearbook – “I have always tried to involve myself as fully as possible at Carmel and to give of myself to those senior to me as well as to those junior … I am sure that any achievements I make in life will be a reflection on my Carmel preparation”.

Members of the college community shared their thoughts anonymously with the North Shore Times.

“T was like part of the furniture in the PE department. I’m not sure how she fitted it all in. She was always so enthusiastic about helping out wherever and however she could,” says one person.

“She had a real passion for school sport and took a true interest in every individual … she always seemed to have time for people,” says another.

One person recalls Dalton as always willing to help out her former school and positive and encouraging on the sporting sidelines.

“She was the type of parent that any school is lucky to have – one who is willing to give up their time to share their expertise not only for the sake of her own daughter but for the other girls as well.”

Another Carmel College community member says Dalton embodied the school’s mission statement of being “committed to excellence and the mercy values; prepared to challenge and shape the future”, and she will be missed by staff and students.

The Dalton family will establish a charitable foundation in Tania’s name, which will support sports training and development for underprivileged children.

Details on how to donate are available on the Tania Dalton Foundation Facebook page.

Source