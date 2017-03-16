  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Christ Church Cathedral decision imminent, but ‘could change in an instant’

Thursday, March 16th, 2017

Restoration campaigner Jim Anderton says a decision on the Christchurch cathedral could be made public on Friday.

But a source close to the process says it could be next week. Continue reading

Related stories

 Cathedral plans revealed soon Bishop Victoria Matthews has returned to New Zealand to consider plans for the future of the Christ Church Cathedral, according to sources close to th...
Progress – but no decision yet on Cathedral ... The fate of the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch's Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament is becoming clearer, as new information is released on the state...
Battle to save cathedral far from over A group of Anglicans in a small Canterbury community are vowing to take the battle for Christ Church Cathedral to the court of public opinion after a ...
Dossier tells of vulnerability of Cathedral Little would be left of Christ Church Cathedral once dangerous parts of the building are removed, earthquake authority engineers say. The Canterbur...

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,