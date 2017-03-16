  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Continued attacks against Catholics in Venezuela

Thursday, March 16th, 2017

Continued attacks against Catholics in Venezuela are making church leaders wonder if the attacks are part of a campaign to deteriorate the relations between the church and the government. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: