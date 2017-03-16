Latest News
- Women said to have stigmata returning to Samoa from Rome
- More nonsense about the Pope
- Clerical abuse survivor has it out with Cardinal Müller
- Emeritus Pope Benedict wasn’t pressured to step down
- Canadian Cardinal roasts Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
- Priests and lay Catholics consulted
- Abortion Supervisory Committee: No opinion on decriminalisation but law needs redrafting
- Pompallier College students have uncomfortable trip home
- US Peace Corps 50 years in Samoa – Catholic schools among the beneficiaries
- Samoan government considers making pastors pay tax
- The Joy Bells of Christ Church Cathedral
- Supermarket helping food waste collection
- Continued attacks against Catholics in Venezuela
- Christ Church Cathedral decision imminent, but ‘could change in an instant’
Continued attacks against Catholics in Venezuela are making church leaders wonder if the attacks are part of a campaign to deteriorate the relations between the church and the government. Read more
