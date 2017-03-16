Stray dog becomes a furry friar

A stray dog stray has found a home in a Franciscan monastery. Carmelo, the schnauzer, is enjoying life now following his adoption by the brothers of the monastery of San Francisco, Cochabamba, Bolivia. Continue reading
News category: Odd Spot.
Thursday, March 16th, 2017
A stray dog stray has found a home in a Franciscan monastery. Carmelo, the schnauzer, is enjoying life now following his adoption by the brothers of the monastery of San Francisco, Cochabamba, Bolivia. Continue reading
News category: Odd Spot.
Tags: Animals