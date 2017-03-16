  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
The Joy Bells of Christ Church Cathedral

Thursday, March 16th, 2017

The Joy Bells of Christ Church Cathedral in the Irish city of Waterford will peal once again this St. Patrick’s Day in a message of fellowship and welcome to refugees and immigrants. Read more

