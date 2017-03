Since 2011, Wellington-based Kiwi Community Assistance (KCA) has responded to local hunger by rescuing food that would otherwise go to waste.

Last year KCA rescued in excess of 107,000kg of food from across New Zealand – a figure that is set to increase thanks to partnerships with three Countdown stores in the Tawa, Porirua and Johnsonville area. Continue reading

