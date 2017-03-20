Is safe to mix your beer with your Bible?

It’s a scene you can imagine happening at any backyard barbecue in Australia: three mates having a friendly discussion about same-sex marriage over a beer. Not much to get wound up about, right?

Bible Society Australia has teamed up with Coopers Premium Light to produce a video an openly gay agnostic, and a Christian conservative, debate marriage equality while drinking Coopers Premium Light beer.

The campaign website claims the men were able to enjoy their debate “because there was both a Bible and good beer on the table”.

The brewery is owned by the Coopers family, who have been long time donors to the Bible Society.

The video has not been well received.

News category: Odd Spot.