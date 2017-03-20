A Dominican priest and a great imam scoop award

A Dominican priest and a great imam have been held up as models “to the entire African continent for interreligious ‎harmony active in daily work”.

The African branch of United Religions Initiative (URI) presented Father James Channan and Abdul Khabir Azad, the great Imam of the royal mosque in Lahore, with the “Award for Interreligious Harmony” 2017.

Channan and Azad have been working together for over 20 years.

They have traveled to many countries to promote Islamic-Christian dialogue.

“[The Award] is a recognition of the work to promote interreligious dialogue in Pakistan and around the world and ‎to promote a culture of peace, justice, reconciliation and dialogue,” Channan said.

He added that “recognitions like this feed the courage and daily work in ‎order to break the walls of hatred between Christians and Muslims, and to build bridges of trust and ‎respect”.

