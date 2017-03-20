  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Pope Francis will definitely visit Egypt

Monday, March 20th, 2017

Pope Francis will definitely visit Egypt next month.

The Vatican has confirmed Francis will visit Egypt on 28 and 29 April.

He will visit  to the Al-Azhar university and mosque in Cairo, widely considered the most significant center of learning in the Sunni Muslim world. Read more

