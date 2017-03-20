Pope Francis making progress in Vatican’s financial clean-up

Pope Francis is making progress in cleaning up the Vatican’s hidden financial corners.

He has invited international financial watchdog, Moneyval, to check the accounts.

He has also had the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority (AIF) have a look at the Holy See’s finances.

The AIF has found 23 cases of suspected financial irregularity. It has sent these cases to the Promoter of Justice, which is the Vatican’s prosecutor.

The first two of these cases went to court last year.

Although not officially confirmed, the cases of interest involve a penthouse apartment for Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, formerly the Vatican’s most senior official.

Two of the defendants involved in this case (not Bertone) are charged with using the project to launder cash.

Other cases have been put aside, or need wider investigation across international borders.

Source

News category: World.