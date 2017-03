A priest was stabbed “for being Indian” just before celebrating Mass on Sunday.

The stabbing happened at the 11am mass at St Matthew’s church in the Melbourne suburb of Fawkner North.

It is believed the 72-year old offender accused Fr Tomy Kalathoor Mathew of being Hindu or Muslim and stabbed him in the neck.

The offender has been arrested. Read more

