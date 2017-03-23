Healthy youth relationships boosted by CWL donation

The Sophie Elliott “Loves-Me-Not” education programme is the 2017 beneficiary of the Catholic Women’s League “Mission at Home” appeal.

CWL National President, Kay Blackburn made the presentation during the League’s recent annual conference in Alexandra, Central Otago.

The $10,766 donation, on behalf of the 70 CWL branches throughout New Zealand, was gratefully received by Loves-Me-Not writers, Lesley Elliott and Bill O’Brien.

Loves-Me-Not

Loves-Me-Not is a one-day workshop for Year 12 students to explore healthy relationships and the sometimes difficult subject of relationship abuse and consent.

Loves-Me-Not focuses on equal, relationships as opposed to controlling ones.

The long-term outcome sought from Loves-Me-Not is that young people live their lives free from the harm of unhealthy and abusive relationships.

Good relationships are key

The Catholic Women’s League is pleased to make the donation.

“The League is keen to foster good relationships in young people”, says National President, Kay Blackburn.

“We are assured that the welcome donation will be put to good use in the development of Loves-Me-Not resources”.

Sophie Elliot Foundation

The Sophie Elliott Foundation was founded following Sophie’s death at the hands of a former boyfriend.

After her death it became clear that she had been in an abusive relationship but neither Sophie nor her mother, Lesley, was able to see where things were going wrong.

The programme’s founders are keen to help young people see the qualities of positive relationships and by contrast, relationship abuse.

Following on from this year’s donation, the 2017 focus of the CWL Mission at Home Appeal is PILLARS.

PILLARS is a National Charitable Organisation supporting the children of prisoners throughout New Zealand.

PILLARS aims to break the cycle of crime and help secure a positive future for children of prisoners.

“PILLARS goes right to the heart of the Vision and Mission of CWL; the welfare of women and children”, says Blackburn.

Attentive to the Church’s social teaching, the New Zealand Catholic Women’s League regularly researches social issues, particularly those affecting families, women and children, and it draws members’ attention to these issues and canvasses their thoughts and ideas.

The League raises in excess of $200,000 annually for its social concerns.

