Importing Fijian miracle water to NZ banned

Miracle water from a Fijian village that is proclaimed as the Lourdes of the Pacific has been banned from being brought into New Zealand unless treated.

A Ministry of Primary Industries’ spokesperson, Craig Hughes, said close to 500 people had been intercepted at airports and other borders trying to bring the water in, and made a lot of work for border control staff.

He said the water posed a biosecurity risk to New Zealand and anyone bringing it in would be fined $400 or prosecuted if they did not declare it.

Alternatively if they did declare it and wanted to keep it, they would have to pay $60 for heat treatment.

“Our concern isn’t whether the healing properties are real or not, but whether it contains waterborne diseases that could harm New Zealand’s freshwater aquaculture and natural environment,” said Hughes.

He said passengers tried to bring untreated water in from various parts of the world.

“We have seen live mosquito larvae in some bottles. It highlights the risk of water coming into the country.”

Heat treatment was an option but was not a quick process. The water had to be sent to a proper treatment facility.

The miracle water has transformed the village of Natadradave, two hours’ drive from Suva. In just two months at the end of last year, about 62,000 people visited the village.

They have gone to the village after hearing stories that the waters of a natural spring heal everything from conjunctivitis to blindness.

Although the jury is out on the efficacy of the water, its popularity has resulted in a better road into the village, as well as a big market for local produce.

No one is making any money from the water. The only request from locals is it’s never sold as it would lose its mana.

Source

News category: Pacific.